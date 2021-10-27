Aaron Jones has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (6-1) take on the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has taken 89 attempts for a team-leading 404 rushing yards (57.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

He has added 26 catches for 186 yards (26.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 172 times this season, and he's handled 89 of those attempts (51.7%).

The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.0% of the time while running the football 43.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Arizona

Jones' 36 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cardinals are 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Jones ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 115.7 yards per game.

This season the Cardinals have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Jones rushed six times for 19 yards.

He also caught five passes for 20 yards.

In his last three games, Jones has piled up 198 yards (66.0 per game) on 33 attempts.

He also has 13 catches for 60 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 89 51.7% 404 2 24 72.7% 4.5 A.J. Dillon 52 30.2% 231 0 6 18.2% 4.4 Aaron Rodgers 16 9.3% 44 2 3 9.1% 2.8 Kylin Hill 10 5.8% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

