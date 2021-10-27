October 27, 2021
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Green Bay vs. Arizona

Author:

Aaron Jones has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (6-1) take on the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has taken 89 attempts for a team-leading 404 rushing yards (57.7 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He has added 26 catches for 186 yards (26.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 172 times this season, and he's handled 89 of those attempts (51.7%).
  • The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.0% of the time while running the football 43.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Jones' 36 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cardinals are 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Jones ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Cardinals.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 115.7 yards per game.
  • This season the Cardinals have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Jones rushed six times for 19 yards.
  • He also caught five passes for 20 yards.
  • In his last three games, Jones has piled up 198 yards (66.0 per game) on 33 attempts.
  • He also has 13 catches for 60 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

89

51.7%

404

2

24

72.7%

4.5

A.J. Dillon

52

30.2%

231

0

6

18.2%

4.4

Aaron Rodgers

16

9.3%

44

2

3

9.1%

2.8

Kylin Hill

10

5.8%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

