Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Green Bay vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has taken 89 attempts for a team-leading 404 rushing yards (57.7 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He has added 26 catches for 186 yards (26.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 172 times this season, and he's handled 89 of those attempts (51.7%).
- The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.0% of the time while running the football 43.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Cardinals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Jones' 36 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cardinals are 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Jones ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 115.7 yards per game.
- This season the Cardinals have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Jones rushed six times for 19 yards.
- He also caught five passes for 20 yards.
- In his last three games, Jones has piled up 198 yards (66.0 per game) on 33 attempts.
- He also has 13 catches for 60 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
89
51.7%
404
2
24
72.7%
4.5
A.J. Dillon
52
30.2%
231
0
6
18.2%
4.4
Aaron Rodgers
16
9.3%
44
2
3
9.1%
2.8
Kylin Hill
10
5.8%
24
0
0
0.0%
2.4
Powered By Data Skrive