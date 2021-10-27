Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Aaron Rodgers ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (6-1) and the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) square off in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Rodgers has collected 1,710 passing yards (244.3 per game) while going 151-for-221 (68.3% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also rushed 16 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Rodgers has attempted 36 of his 221 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Arizona

Rodgers threw for 233 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals, 5.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cardinals.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

This week Rodgers will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Rodgers went 27-for-35 (77.1%) for 274 yards with three touchdown passes.

He added two carries for 17 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per carry.

Rodgers has thrown for 813 yards (271.0 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 73.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.

He also has 36 rushing yards on nine carries (with one touchdown), averaging 12.0 yards per game.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 73 32.0% 52 744 3 10 26.3% Aaron Jones 28 12.3% 26 186 4 8 21.1% Allen Lazard 21 9.2% 15 184 2 5 13.2%

