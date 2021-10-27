Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Green Bay vs. Arizona
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Rodgers has collected 1,710 passing yards (244.3 per game) while going 151-for-221 (68.3% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also rushed 16 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
- The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Rodgers has attempted 36 of his 221 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Rodgers threw for 233 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals, 5.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cardinals.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- This week Rodgers will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Rodgers went 27-for-35 (77.1%) for 274 yards with three touchdown passes.
- He added two carries for 17 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per carry.
- Rodgers has thrown for 813 yards (271.0 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 73.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
- He also has 36 rushing yards on nine carries (with one touchdown), averaging 12.0 yards per game.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
73
32.0%
52
744
3
10
26.3%
Aaron Jones
28
12.3%
26
186
4
8
21.1%
Allen Lazard
21
9.2%
15
184
2
5
13.2%
