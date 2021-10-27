October 27, 2021
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Green Bay vs. Arizona

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Aaron Rodgers ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (6-1) and the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) square off in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Rodgers has collected 1,710 passing yards (244.3 per game) while going 151-for-221 (68.3% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 16 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Rodgers has attempted 36 of his 221 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Rodgers threw for 233 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals, 5.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • This week Rodgers will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Rodgers went 27-for-35 (77.1%) for 274 yards with three touchdown passes.
  • He added two carries for 17 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per carry.
  • Rodgers has thrown for 813 yards (271.0 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 73.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
  • He also has 36 rushing yards on nine carries (with one touchdown), averaging 12.0 yards per game.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

73

32.0%

52

744

3

10

26.3%

Aaron Jones

28

12.3%

26

186

4

8

21.1%

Allen Lazard

21

9.2%

15

184

2

5

13.2%

