Oddsmakers heavily favor the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State is favored by 27.5 points. The point total is set at 58.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 58 points just twice this year.

So far this season, 57.1% of UL Monroe's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 58.

Saturday's over/under is 5.3 points higher than the combined 52.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 58.4 points per game, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.6, 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58 .

The 53 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is five points fewer than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 27.5 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Mountaineers put up 31.3 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Warhawks allow per contest (34.4).

When Appalachian State records more than 34.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers collect only 7.4 more yards per game (456.1) than the Warhawks give up per outing (448.7).

Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 448.7 yards.

The Mountaineers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 14 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

In UL Monroe's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 27.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

UL Monroe has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Warhawks put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Mountaineers give up (24).

UL Monroe is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24 points.

The Warhawks collect 73.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Mountaineers give up (375).

The Warhawks have six giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats