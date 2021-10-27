Publish date:
Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cardinals vs. Packers
Over/under insights
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Green Bay's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 56.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 13.3 points above the 37.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 50.6, 0.1 points more than Thursday's over/under of 50.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cardinals stats and trends
- In Arizona's seven games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cardinals have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Cardinals rack up 11.2 more points per game (32.1) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
- Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.
- The Cardinals rack up 70.7 more yards per game (402.1) than the Packers allow per contest (331.4).
- In games that Arizona totals over 331.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Packers have forced (11).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Packers.
Packers stats and trends
- Against the spread, Green Bay is 6-1-0 this season.
- Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year the Packers rack up 7.7 more points per game (24) than the Cardinals surrender (16.3).
- When Green Bay scores more than 16.3 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Packers collect 21.2 more yards per game (337.9) than the Cardinals allow per contest (316.7).
- In games that Green Bay amasses more than 316.7 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Packers have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 14 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, at home this year.
- The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.
- This season, in three home games, Arizona has gone over the total once.
- This season, Cardinals home games average 48.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).
- Green Bay is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.
- In four road games this year, Green Bay has hit the over once.
- This season, Packers away games average 48.5 points, two fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.