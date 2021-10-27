The Arizona Cardinals (7-0), who have won seven games in a row, are 6.5-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers (6-1), winners of six straight, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 50.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Packers

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Green Bay's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 13.3 points above the 37.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 50.6, 0.1 points more than Thursday's over/under of 50.5.

In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's seven games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Cardinals rack up 11.2 more points per game (32.1) than the Packers surrender (20.9).

Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.

The Cardinals rack up 70.7 more yards per game (402.1) than the Packers allow per contest (331.4).

In games that Arizona totals over 331.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Packers have forced (11).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Packers.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 6-1-0 this season.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Packers rack up 7.7 more points per game (24) than the Cardinals surrender (16.3).

When Green Bay scores more than 16.3 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Packers collect 21.2 more yards per game (337.9) than the Cardinals allow per contest (316.7).

In games that Green Bay amasses more than 316.7 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Packers have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, at home this year.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in three home games, Arizona has gone over the total once.

This season, Cardinals home games average 48.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

Green Bay is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.

In four road games this year, Green Bay has hit the over once.

This season, Packers away games average 48.5 points, two fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.