October 27, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (7-0), who have won seven games in a row, are 6.5-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers (6-1), winners of six straight, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 50.5 points.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Packers

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of seven games this season.
  • Green Bay's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 56.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 13.3 points above the 37.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 50.6, 0.1 points more than Thursday's over/under of 50.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Arizona's seven games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cardinals have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Cardinals rack up 11.2 more points per game (32.1) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
  • Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 70.7 more yards per game (402.1) than the Packers allow per contest (331.4).
  • In games that Arizona totals over 331.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Packers have forced (11).
  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 6-1-0 this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • This year the Packers rack up 7.7 more points per game (24) than the Cardinals surrender (16.3).
  • When Green Bay scores more than 16.3 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Packers collect 21.2 more yards per game (337.9) than the Cardinals allow per contest (316.7).
  • In games that Green Bay amasses more than 316.7 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Packers have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, at home this year.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, in three home games, Arizona has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Cardinals home games average 48.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).
  • Green Bay is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.
  • In four road games this year, Green Bay has hit the over once.
  • This season, Packers away games average 48.5 points, two fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

