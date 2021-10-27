The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Sun Devil Stadium. Washington State is a 15-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 52.5 points.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points only twice this year.

So far this season, 50% of Washington State's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 56.5 points per game, four more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 52.1, 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 52.5 .

The 58.3 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 5.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

In Arizona State's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 15 points or more.

Arizona State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils rack up 31.6 points per game, 6.5 more than the Cougars surrender per matchup (25.1).

When Arizona State scores more than 25.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Sun Devils rack up 40.9 more yards per game (432.3) than the Cougars allow per contest (391.4).

Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 391.4 yards.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Cougars have forced (15).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15 points or more.

Washington State's games this season have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Cougars average 24.9 points per game, six more than the Sun Devils allow (18.9).

When Washington State puts up more than 18.9 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cougars collect 51.3 more yards per game (372.6) than the Sun Devils allow per outing (321.3).

When Washington State picks up more than 321.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (11).

Season Stats