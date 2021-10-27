The Carolina Panthers (3-4) will battle to stop their four-game losing streak as they are 3-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The contest's over/under is 46.

Odds for Falcons vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 46 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's total is 2.6 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 4.2 points fewer than the 50.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 47.9, 1.9 points more than Sunday's total of 46.

The 45.5 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Falcons are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Falcons score just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers allow (20.9).

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Falcons average 354.2 yards per game, 46.8 more yards than the 307.4 the Panthers allow per outing.

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 307.4 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Panthers rack up 20.9 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons give up (29.3).

The Panthers rack up 34.7 fewer yards per game (328) than the Falcons give up per matchup (362.7).

Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 362.7 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (11 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1).

In three home games this year, Atlanta has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 47.0 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (46).

Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in away games.

The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

Carolina has hit the over once in three away games this year.

Panthers away games this season average 45.8 total points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).

