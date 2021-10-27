Publish date:
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Falcons vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.
- Carolina's games have gone over 46 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's total is 2.6 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 4.2 points fewer than the 50.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Falcons games this season is 47.9, 1.9 points more than Sunday's total of 46.
- The 45.5 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- This season, the Falcons are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Falcons score just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers allow (20.9).
- Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.
- The Falcons average 354.2 yards per game, 46.8 more yards than the 307.4 the Panthers allow per outing.
- Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 307.4 yards.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Panthers rack up 20.9 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons give up (29.3).
- The Panthers rack up 34.7 fewer yards per game (328) than the Falcons give up per matchup (362.7).
- Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 362.7 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (11 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Home and road insights
- Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.
- At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1).
- In three home games this year, Atlanta has hit the over twice.
- The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 47.0 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (46).
- Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in away games.
- The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.
- Carolina has hit the over once in three away games this year.
- Panthers away games this season average 45.8 total points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).
