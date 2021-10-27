Publish date:
Auburn vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have scored at least 66 points or more just one time this year.
- So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.3, is 11.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.
- Tigers games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 11.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 75.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 9.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- In Auburn's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Tigers score 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels surrender (28.3).
- Auburn is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.3 points.
- The Tigers collect 447.9 yards per game, 25.9 more yards than the 422 the Rebels allow per outing.
- In games that Auburn totals more than 422 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have five turnovers, seven fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (12).
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Ole Miss has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
- This year the Rebels rack up 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers surrender (19.7).
- Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.
- The Rebels collect 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers allow (342).
- When Ole Miss picks up more than 342 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Ole Miss
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
41.9
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
28.3
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
541.1
342
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422
5
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
12