The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 23rd-ranked scoring offense, meet the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC) and their seventh-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Tigers are 3-point favorites. The point total is 66 for the contest.

Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have scored at least 66 points or more just one time this year.

So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.3, is 11.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 11.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 75.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 9.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

In Auburn's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Tigers score 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels surrender (28.3).

Auburn is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.3 points.

The Tigers collect 447.9 yards per game, 25.9 more yards than the 422 the Rebels allow per outing.

In games that Auburn totals more than 422 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have five turnovers, seven fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (12).

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Ole Miss has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Rebels rack up 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers surrender (19.7).

Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.

The Rebels collect 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers allow (342).

When Ole Miss picks up more than 342 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

Season Stats