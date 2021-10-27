October 27, 2021
Auburn vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 23rd-ranked scoring offense, meet the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC) and their seventh-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Tigers are 3-point favorites. The point total is 66 for the contest.

Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • Auburn and its opponents have scored at least 66 points or more just one time this year.
  • So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.3, is 11.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.
  • Tigers games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 11.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 75.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 9.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Auburn's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Tigers score 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels surrender (28.3).
  • Auburn is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.3 points.
  • The Tigers collect 447.9 yards per game, 25.9 more yards than the 422 the Rebels allow per outing.
  • In games that Auburn totals more than 422 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This year, the Tigers have five turnovers, seven fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (12).
  • Ole Miss has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Rebels have been underdogs by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Ole Miss has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • This year the Rebels rack up 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers surrender (19.7).
  • Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.
  • The Rebels collect 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers allow (342).
  • When Ole Miss picks up more than 342 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .
Season Stats

AuburnStatsOle Miss

35.4

Avg. Points Scored

41.9

19.7

Avg. Points Allowed

28.3

447.9

Avg. Total Yards

541.1

342

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

422

5

Giveaways

5

6

Takeaways

12