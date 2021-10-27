Publish date:
Baylor vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of seven games this season.
- In 42.9% of Texas' games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 60.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79.9, is 19.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 12.2 points greater than the 48.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Bears and their opponents score an average of 49.5 points per game, 11 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60.1 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- In Baylor's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bears have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
- The Bears rack up 38.3 points per game, 8.7 more than the Longhorns allow per outing (29.6).
- Baylor is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.6 points.
- The Bears rack up 36.1 more yards per game (471) than the Longhorns allow per matchup (434.9).
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 434.9 yards.
- The Bears have five giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 11 takeaways .
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Longhorns are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Texas has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- This season the Longhorns put up 22.9 more points per game (41.6) than the Bears surrender (18.7).
- Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.
- The Longhorns collect 456.7 yards per game, 121.7 more yards than the 335 the Bears give up.
- In games that Texas totals over 335 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year the Longhorns have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Texas
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.6
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
471
Avg. Total Yards
456.7
335
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
434.9
5
Giveaways
8
11
Takeaways
11