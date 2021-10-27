The No. 16 Baylor Bears (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) will put their 19th-ranked scoring defense to the test against the Texas Longhorns (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 9 scoring offense in college football, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Bears are favored by 3 points in the outing. The total has been set at 60.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of seven games this season.

In 42.9% of Texas' games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 60.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79.9, is 19.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 12.2 points greater than the 48.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bears and their opponents score an average of 49.5 points per game, 11 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.1 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

In Baylor's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bears have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Bears rack up 38.3 points per game, 8.7 more than the Longhorns allow per outing (29.6).

Baylor is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.6 points.

The Bears rack up 36.1 more yards per game (471) than the Longhorns allow per matchup (434.9).

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 434.9 yards.

The Bears have five giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 11 takeaways .

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Longhorns are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Texas has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

This season the Longhorns put up 22.9 more points per game (41.6) than the Bears surrender (18.7).

Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.

The Longhorns collect 456.7 yards per game, 121.7 more yards than the 335 the Bears give up.

In games that Texas totals over 335 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year the Longhorns have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).

