Oddsmakers expect a close game between MWC rivals when the Boise State Broncos (3-4, 0-0 MWC) visit the Colorado State Rams (3-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State is a 2.5-point underdogs. The point total is set at 51.5 for the outing.

Odds for Boise State vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Boise State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Colorado State's games have yet to go over 51.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is nine points above the 42.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 60.4 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.4 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

In Boise State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Broncos put up 29.4 points per game, nine more than the Rams surrender per outing (20.4).

When Boise State records more than 20.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos collect 67.7 more yards per game (363) than the Rams give up per outing (295.3).

In games that Boise State piles up over 295.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Rams' takeaways (9).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

In Colorado State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Rams have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Rams score just 2.5 more points per game (24.6) than the Broncos give up (22.1).

Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.

The Rams rack up just 0.4 fewer yards per game (407) than the Broncos allow per matchup (407.4).

When Colorado State totals more than 407.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Rams have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (17).

Season Stats