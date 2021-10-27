Publish date:
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins
Over/under insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Miami's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 51.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 45.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 49.5 over/under in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 45.8 average total in Dolphins games this season.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Bills won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Bills put up 4.2 more points per game (33.8) than the Dolphins surrender (29.6).
- Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.6 points.
- The Bills rack up 411.5 yards per game, only 3.4 fewer than the 414.9 the Dolphins allow per matchup.
- In games that Buffalo totals more than 414.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Bills have five turnovers, four fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (9).
Dolphins stats and trends
- Against the spread, Miami is 3-4-0 this year.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Dolphins put up 18.1 points per game, comparable to the 16.3 the Bills give up.
- Miami is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.
- The Dolphins average 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills give up per matchup (270.2).
- In games that Miami picks up more than 270.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (16).
Home and road insights
- Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
- At home, as 13.5-point favorites or greater, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- Buffalo has gone over the total once in three home games this season.
- The average total in Bills home games this season is 46.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
- Miami is 1-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- Miami has gone over the total twice in four road games this year.
- Dolphins away games this season average 45.9 total points, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
