The Miami Dolphins (1-6) are a big underdog by 13.5 points as they look to stop a six-game slide in a matchup against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. A 49.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Miami's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

Sunday's over/under is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 51.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 45.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.5 over/under in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 45.8 average total in Dolphins games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bills won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Bills put up 4.2 more points per game (33.8) than the Dolphins surrender (29.6).

Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.6 points.

The Bills rack up 411.5 yards per game, only 3.4 fewer than the 414.9 the Dolphins allow per matchup.

In games that Buffalo totals more than 414.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Bills have five turnovers, four fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (9).

Dolphins stats and trends

Against the spread, Miami is 3-4-0 this year.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Dolphins put up 18.1 points per game, comparable to the 16.3 the Bills give up.

Miami is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Dolphins average 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills give up per matchup (270.2).

In games that Miami picks up more than 270.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 13.5-point favorites or greater, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Buffalo has gone over the total once in three home games this season.

The average total in Bills home games this season is 46.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Miami is 1-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

Miami has gone over the total twice in four road games this year.

Dolphins away games this season average 45.9 total points, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

