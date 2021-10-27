October 27, 2021
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at UB Stadium. Bowling Green is a 13.5-point underdog. An over/under of 51.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

  • Buffalo's games this season have gone over 51.5 points five of seven times.
  • In 37.5% of Bowling Green's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 51.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 54.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are three more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Buffalo has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Bulls score 32.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Falcons surrender per matchup (28.9).
  • Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 28.9 points.
  • The Bulls rack up 55 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons give up per matchup (360.1).
  • In games that Buffalo churns out over 360.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the Bulls have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (12).
  • Bowling Green is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Falcons have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.
  • Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • The Falcons rack up 19.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Bulls allow (25.6).
  • Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.6 points.
  • The Falcons average 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls give up per contest (403.8).
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats

BuffaloStatsBowling Green

32.4

Avg. Points Scored

19.5

25.6

Avg. Points Allowed

28.9

415.1

Avg. Total Yards

314.9

403.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

360.1

8

Giveaways

15

10

Takeaways

12