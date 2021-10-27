The Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at UB Stadium. Bowling Green is a 13.5-point underdog. An over/under of 51.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo's games this season have gone over 51.5 points five of seven times.

In 37.5% of Bowling Green's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The two teams combine to score 51.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 54.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are three more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Bulls score 32.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Falcons surrender per matchup (28.9).

Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 28.9 points.

The Bulls rack up 55 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons give up per matchup (360.1).

In games that Buffalo churns out over 360.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Bulls have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (12).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Falcons rack up 19.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Bulls allow (25.6).

Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.6 points.

The Falcons average 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls give up per contest (403.8).

The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats