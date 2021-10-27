Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo's games this season have gone over 51.5 points five of seven times.
- In 37.5% of Bowling Green's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- The two teams combine to score 51.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 54.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are three more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Bulls score 32.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Falcons surrender per matchup (28.9).
- Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 28.9 points.
- The Bulls rack up 55 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons give up per matchup (360.1).
- In games that Buffalo churns out over 360.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Bulls have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (12).
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Falcons rack up 19.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Bulls allow (25.6).
- Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.6 points.
- The Falcons average 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls give up per contest (403.8).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Bowling Green
32.4
Avg. Points Scored
19.5
25.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.9
415.1
Avg. Total Yards
314.9
403.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
360.1
8
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
12