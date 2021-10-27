October 27, 2021
BYU vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. An over/under of 63.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for BYU vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

  • BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in a game this season.
  • Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 63.6 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 48.9 points per game, 14.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.2, 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63.5 .
  • The 65.7 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, BYU is 3-5-0 this year.
  • The Cougars have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • BYU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
  • The Cougars put up 26 points per game, comparable to the 26.4 per matchup the Cavaliers allow.
  • BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.4 points.
  • The Cougars rack up 401.6 yards per game, 31.2 fewer yards than the 432.8 the Cavaliers allow per contest.
  • When BYU churns out over 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (9).
  • Against the spread, Virginia is 5-2-0 this year.
  • This year, the Cavaliers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Cavaliers put up 37.6 points per game, 15.1 more than the Cougars surrender (22.5).
  • Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.5 points.
  • The Cavaliers rack up 153.1 more yards per game (539.5) than the Cougars allow per contest (386.4).
  • In games that Virginia churns out more than 386.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 10 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (12).
Season Stats

BYUStatsVirginia

26

Avg. Points Scored

37.6

22.5

Avg. Points Allowed

26.4

401.6

Avg. Total Yards

539.5

386.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

432.8

7

Giveaways

10

12

Takeaways

9