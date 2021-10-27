Publish date:
BYU vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in a game this season.
- Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 63.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 48.9 points per game, 14.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.2, 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63.5 .
- The 65.7 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, BYU is 3-5-0 this year.
- The Cougars have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- BYU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The Cougars put up 26 points per game, comparable to the 26.4 per matchup the Cavaliers allow.
- BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.4 points.
- The Cougars rack up 401.6 yards per game, 31.2 fewer yards than the 432.8 the Cavaliers allow per contest.
- When BYU churns out over 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (9).
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Virginia is 5-2-0 this year.
- This year, the Cavaliers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Cavaliers put up 37.6 points per game, 15.1 more than the Cougars surrender (22.5).
- Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.5 points.
- The Cavaliers rack up 153.1 more yards per game (539.5) than the Cougars allow per contest (386.4).
- In games that Virginia churns out more than 386.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 10 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (12).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Virginia
26
Avg. Points Scored
37.6
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.4
401.6
Avg. Total Yards
539.5
386.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.8
7
Giveaways
10
12
Takeaways
9