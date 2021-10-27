Christian Kirk has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (7-0) take on the Green Bay Packers (6-1) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk has 408 receiving yards on 30 receptions (36 targets), with four touchdowns, averaging 58.3 yards per game.

Kirk has been the target of 36 of his team's 223 passing attempts this season, or 16.1% of the target share.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his one matchup against the Packers, Kirk's 54 receiving yards total is 11.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game (42.5).

Kirk did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Packers.

The 229.9 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Kirk was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 50 yards and scored one touchdown.

Kirk's 18 targets have led to 14 grabs for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 36 16.1% 30 408 4 4 10.0% DeAndre Hopkins 47 21.1% 33 420 7 11 27.5% A.J. Green 35 15.7% 24 406 3 8 20.0% Rondale Moore 31 13.9% 26 303 1 5 12.5%

