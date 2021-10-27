Publish date:
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk has 408 receiving yards on 30 receptions (36 targets), with four touchdowns, averaging 58.3 yards per game.
- Kirk has been the target of 36 of his team's 223 passing attempts this season, or 16.1% of the target share.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his one matchup against the Packers, Kirk's 54 receiving yards total is 11.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game (42.5).
- Kirk did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Packers.
- The 229.9 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Kirk was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 50 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Kirk's 18 targets have led to 14 grabs for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
36
16.1%
30
408
4
4
10.0%
DeAndre Hopkins
47
21.1%
33
420
7
11
27.5%
A.J. Green
35
15.7%
24
406
3
8
20.0%
Rondale Moore
31
13.9%
26
303
1
5
12.5%
