October 27, 2021
Publish date:

Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay

Author:

Christian Kirk has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (7-0) take on the Green Bay Packers (6-1) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk has 408 receiving yards on 30 receptions (36 targets), with four touchdowns, averaging 58.3 yards per game.
  • Kirk has been the target of 36 of his team's 223 passing attempts this season, or 16.1% of the target share.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his one matchup against the Packers, Kirk's 54 receiving yards total is 11.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game (42.5).
  • Kirk did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Packers.
  • The 229.9 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Kirk was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 50 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Kirk's 18 targets have led to 14 grabs for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

36

16.1%

30

408

4

4

10.0%

DeAndre Hopkins

47

21.1%

33

420

7

11

27.5%

A.J. Green

35

15.7%

24

406

3

8

20.0%

Rondale Moore

31

13.9%

26

303

1

5

12.5%

