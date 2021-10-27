The Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) are 24.5-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup with the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Yulman Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 62 points.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in three of seven games this season.

Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in six of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 73 points per game, 11 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.1 points above the 56.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bearcats games have an average total of 51.4 points this season, 10.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 64.8 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Bearcats have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Bearcats score 41.1 points per game, comparable to the 42.3 per outing the Green Wave give up.

When Cincinnati puts up more than 42.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bearcats average 420 yards per game, 73.9 fewer yards than the 493.9 the Green Wave allow per contest.

Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 493.9 yards.

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 24.5 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in six out of seven opportunities (85.7%).

This year the Green Wave score 17.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Bearcats surrender (14.6).

When Tulane scores more than 14.6 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.

The Green Wave average 106.5 more yards per game (402.9) than the Bearcats give up per contest (296.4).

In games that Tulane piles up over 296.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.

This season the Green Wave have 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (19).

Season Stats