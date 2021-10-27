Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in three of seven games this season.
- Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in six of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 73 points per game, 11 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 5.1 points above the 56.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Bearcats games have an average total of 51.4 points this season, 10.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 64.8 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Bearcats have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Bearcats score 41.1 points per game, comparable to the 42.3 per outing the Green Wave give up.
- When Cincinnati puts up more than 42.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bearcats average 420 yards per game, 73.9 fewer yards than the 493.9 the Green Wave allow per contest.
- Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 493.9 yards.
- This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 24.5 points or more.
- Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in six out of seven opportunities (85.7%).
- This year the Green Wave score 17.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Bearcats surrender (14.6).
- When Tulane scores more than 14.6 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.
- The Green Wave average 106.5 more yards per game (402.9) than the Bearcats give up per contest (296.4).
- In games that Tulane piles up over 296.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.
- This season the Green Wave have 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Tulane
41.1
Avg. Points Scored
31.9
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
42.3
420
Avg. Total Yards
402.9
296.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
493.9
9
Giveaways
16
19
Takeaways
7