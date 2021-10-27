The New York Jets (1-5) are double-digit underdogs (-11) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2). The game has an over/under of 42.5 points.

Odds for Bengals vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 42.5 points five of seven times.

In 50% of New York's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The two teams combine to score 40.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.0 points under the 47.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Bengals and their opponents have scored an average of 46.3 points per game in 2020, 3.8 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.6 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Bengals rack up 27 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per contest the Jets allow.

Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 29.2 points.

The Bengals average 32.9 fewer yards per game (369.6) than the Jets allow per outing (402.5).

When Cincinnati picks up over 402.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (4).

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread one time this season.

New York's games this season have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Jets rack up 13.3 points per game, five fewer than the Bengals allow (18.3).

When New York records more than 18.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Jets collect 272.3 yards per game, 67.6 fewer yards than the 339.9 the Bengals allow.

The Jets have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).

Home and road insights

This season, Jets home games average 43.8 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Cincinnati is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.

In four away games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Bengals away games this season is 45.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

