Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Bengals vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 42.5 points five of seven times.
- In 50% of New York's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
- The two teams combine to score 40.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 5.0 points under the 47.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Bengals and their opponents have scored an average of 46.3 points per game in 2020, 3.8 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.6 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Bengals rack up 27 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per contest the Jets allow.
- Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 29.2 points.
- The Bengals average 32.9 fewer yards per game (369.6) than the Jets allow per outing (402.5).
- When Cincinnati picks up over 402.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (4).
Jets stats and trends
- New York has covered the spread one time this season.
- New York's games this season have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Jets rack up 13.3 points per game, five fewer than the Bengals allow (18.3).
- When New York records more than 18.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Jets collect 272.3 yards per game, 67.6 fewer yards than the 339.9 the Bengals allow.
- The Jets have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).
Home and road insights
- This season, Jets home games average 43.8 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
- Cincinnati is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.
- In four away games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total once.
- The average point total in Bengals away games this season is 45.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
