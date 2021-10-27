October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Jets (1-5) are double-digit underdogs (-11) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2). The game has an over/under of 42.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 42.5 points five of seven times.
  • In 50% of New York's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 40.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.0 points under the 47.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Bengals and their opponents have scored an average of 46.3 points per game in 2020, 3.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.6 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Bengals rack up 27 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per contest the Jets allow.
  • Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 29.2 points.
  • The Bengals average 32.9 fewer yards per game (369.6) than the Jets allow per outing (402.5).
  • When Cincinnati picks up over 402.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (4).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Jets.
  • New York has covered the spread one time this season.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • The Jets rack up 13.3 points per game, five fewer than the Bengals allow (18.3).
  • When New York records more than 18.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Jets collect 272.3 yards per game, 67.6 fewer yards than the 339.9 the Bengals allow.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).

Home and road insights

  • This season, Jets home games average 43.8 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • Cincinnati is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.
  • In four away games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Bengals away games this season is 45.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.