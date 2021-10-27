Publish date:
Clemson vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
- So far this season, 85.7% of Florida State's games (6/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 41 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 58.7 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 11.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has not covered the spread yet this year.
- The Tigers have been favored by 10 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Tigers put up 20 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seminoles give up per outing (26.4).
- The Tigers rack up 321.3 yards per game, 67.6 fewer yards than the 388.9 the Seminoles give up per outing.
- When Clemson churns out more than 388.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (9).
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Seminoles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10 points or more.
- Florida State's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Seminoles score 31.3 points per game, 16.7 more than the Tigers allow (14.6).
- Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.
- The Seminoles rack up 413.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Tigers give up.
- In games that Florida State totals more than 337.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Florida State
20
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
26.4
321.3
Avg. Total Yards
413.4
337.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.9
8
Giveaways
14
9
Takeaways
9