ACC opponents meet when the Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Clemson is favored by 10 points. The total is 47.5 points for this game.

Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

So far this season, 85.7% of Florida State's games (6/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 41 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.7 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 11.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 10 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Tigers put up 20 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seminoles give up per outing (26.4).

The Tigers rack up 321.3 yards per game, 67.6 fewer yards than the 388.9 the Seminoles give up per outing.

When Clemson churns out more than 388.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (9).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Seminoles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Florida State's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Seminoles score 31.3 points per game, 16.7 more than the Tigers allow (14.6).

Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.

The Seminoles rack up 413.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Tigers give up.

In games that Florida State totals more than 337.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (9).

Season Stats