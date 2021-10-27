Publish date:
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Browns vs. Steelers
Over/under insights
- Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Pittsburgh's games have gone over 42.5 points in four of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 44.2 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- Browns games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 44.0 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Browns have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Browns average just 2.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers give up (22).
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22 points.
- The Browns rack up 41.1 more yards per game (393.4) than the Steelers give up per outing (352.3).
- When Cleveland churns out over 352.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Steelers' takeaways (5).
Steelers stats and trends
- Thus far this season Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.
- The Steelers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Steelers score 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns allow (23.6).
- The Steelers average 28.2 more yards per game (323.8) than the Browns allow per contest (295.6).
- Pittsburgh is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 295.6 yards.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Browns have forced (5).
Home and road insights
- Cleveland has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-1 overall there, this year.
- At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
- In four home games this year, Cleveland has hit the over twice.
- Browns home games this season average 45.6 total points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
- Steelers away games this season average 46.8 total points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
