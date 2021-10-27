The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The point total is set at 42.5.

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 42.5 points in four of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 44.2 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 44.0 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Browns have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Browns average just 2.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers give up (22).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22 points.

The Browns rack up 41.1 more yards per game (393.4) than the Steelers give up per outing (352.3).

When Cleveland churns out over 352.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Steelers' takeaways (5).

Steelers stats and trends

Thus far this season Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.

The Steelers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Steelers score 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns allow (23.6).

The Steelers average 28.2 more yards per game (323.8) than the Browns allow per contest (295.6).

Pittsburgh is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 295.6 yards.

The Steelers have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Browns have forced (5).

Home and road insights

Cleveland has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-1 overall there, this year.

At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

In four home games this year, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

Browns home games this season average 45.6 total points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Steelers away games this season average 46.8 total points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

