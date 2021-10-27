Publish date:
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in all six games this season.
- Troy's games have gone over 52 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 71 points per game, 19.0 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 36.7 points per game, 15.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.5 points per game in 2021, 9.5 more than Thursday's total.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends
- Coastal Carolina is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as favorites by an 18.5-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those contests.
- Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Chanticleers put up 45.7 points per game, 26.1 more than the Trojans surrender per contest (19.6).
- When Coastal Carolina scores more than 19.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Chanticleers rack up 237.0 more yards per game (522.9) than the Trojans give up per matchup (285.9).
- Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up over 285.9 yards.
- The Chanticleers have turned the ball over three times this season, 14 fewer than the Trojans have forced (17).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Coastal Carolina at SISportsbook.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Troy has one win against the spread.
- Troy's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Trojans put up 8.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers surrender (17.1).
- Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.1 points.
- The Trojans rack up 30.9 more yards per game (354.6) than the Chanticleers allow (323.7).
- When Troy amasses more than 323.7 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Coastal Carolina
|Stats
|Troy
45.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.3
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.6
522.9
Avg. Total Yards
354.6
323.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
285.9
3
Giveaways
10
4
Takeaways
17