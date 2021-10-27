The No. 24 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) take the 19th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Troy Trojans (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 24 passing defense, on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The Chanticleers are massive, 18.5-point favorites. The contest has a point total of 52.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in all six games this season.

Troy's games have gone over 52 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 71 points per game, 19.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 36.7 points per game, 15.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.5 points per game in 2021, 9.5 more than Thursday's total.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as favorites by an 18.5-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those contests.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Chanticleers put up 45.7 points per game, 26.1 more than the Trojans surrender per contest (19.6).

When Coastal Carolina scores more than 19.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Chanticleers rack up 237.0 more yards per game (522.9) than the Trojans give up per matchup (285.9).

Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up over 285.9 yards.

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over three times this season, 14 fewer than the Trojans have forced (17).

Troy Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Troy has one win against the spread.

Troy's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Trojans put up 8.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers surrender (17.1).

Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.1 points.

The Trojans rack up 30.9 more yards per game (354.6) than the Chanticleers allow (323.7).

When Troy amasses more than 323.7 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats