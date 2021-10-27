October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 24 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) take the 19th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Troy Trojans (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 24 passing defense, on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The Chanticleers are massive, 18.5-point favorites. The contest has a point total of 52.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

  • Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in all six games this season.
  • Troy's games have gone over 52 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 71 points per game, 19.0 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 36.7 points per game, 15.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.5 points per game in 2021, 9.5 more than Thursday's total.
  • The 50.8 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Coastal Carolina is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as favorites by an 18.5-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those contests.
  • Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Chanticleers put up 45.7 points per game, 26.1 more than the Trojans surrender per contest (19.6).
  • When Coastal Carolina scores more than 19.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Chanticleers rack up 237.0 more yards per game (522.9) than the Trojans give up per matchup (285.9).
  • Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up over 285.9 yards.
  • The Chanticleers have turned the ball over three times this season, 14 fewer than the Trojans have forced (17).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Coastal Carolina at SISportsbook.
  • Thus far this year Troy has one win against the spread.
  • Troy's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Trojans put up 8.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers surrender (17.1).
  • Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.1 points.
  • The Trojans rack up 30.9 more yards per game (354.6) than the Chanticleers allow (323.7).
  • When Troy amasses more than 323.7 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Trojans have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Coastal CarolinaStatsTroy

45.7

Avg. Points Scored

25.3

17.1

Avg. Points Allowed

19.6

522.9

Avg. Total Yards

354.6

323.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

285.9

3

Giveaways

10

4

Takeaways

17