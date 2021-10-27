The Dallas Cowboys (5-1) are favored by 2.5 points as they battle to keep their five-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. An over/under of 55 is set in the game.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in five of six games this season.

Minnesota's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.3, 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 55.

The 55 total in this game is 5.2 points higher than the 49.8 average total in Vikings games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has covered the spread every time so far this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season and are 4-0 ATS in those games.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).

This year, the Cowboys rack up 11.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Vikings surrender (22.8).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.

The Cowboys rack up 102.5 more yards per game (460.8) than the Vikings give up per contest (358.3).

In games that Dallas piles up more than 358.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cowboys have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Vikings.

Vikings stats and trends

In Minnesota's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Vikings covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Vikings score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 the Cowboys give up.

Minnesota is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.3 points.

The Vikings rack up 414.2 yards per game, 33 more yards than the 381.2 the Cowboys give up.

In games that Minnesota churns out over 381.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, nine fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, in three home games, Minnesota has not hit the over.

Vikings home games this season average 51.7 total points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

Away from home, Dallas is 3-0 against the spread, and 2-1 overall.

On the road, the Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

In three away games this year, Dallas has hit the over twice.

The average total in Cowboys away games this season is 52.7 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

