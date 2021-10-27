Publish date:
Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Vikings
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in five of six games this season.
- Minnesota's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 58.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the total in this contest.
- The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.3, 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 55.
- The 55 total in this game is 5.2 points higher than the 49.8 average total in Vikings games this season.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas has covered the spread every time so far this season.
- The Cowboys have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season and are 4-0 ATS in those games.
- Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).
- This year, the Cowboys rack up 11.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Vikings surrender (22.8).
- Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 102.5 more yards per game (460.8) than the Vikings give up per contest (358.3).
- In games that Dallas piles up more than 358.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Vikings.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Vikings.
Vikings stats and trends
- In Minnesota's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Vikings covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Vikings score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 the Cowboys give up.
- Minnesota is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.3 points.
- The Vikings rack up 414.2 yards per game, 33 more yards than the 381.2 the Cowboys give up.
- In games that Minnesota churns out over 381.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, nine fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).
Home and road insights
- Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.
- At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1).
- This season, in three home games, Minnesota has not hit the over.
- Vikings home games this season average 51.7 total points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).
- Away from home, Dallas is 3-0 against the spread, and 2-1 overall.
- On the road, the Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- In three away games this year, Dallas has hit the over twice.
- The average total in Cowboys away games this season is 52.7 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).
Powered by Data Skrive.