Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on DeAndre Hopkins for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 8 matchup sees Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (7-0) play the Green Bay Packers (6-1) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hopkins' team-leading 420 receiving yards (60.0 per game) have come via 33 catches (47 targets), and he has seven touchdowns.

Hopkins has been the target of 47 of his team's 223 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

Hopkins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 27.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hopkins' matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Hopkins put up 58 receiving yards in single career matchup, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Hopkins caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Packers.

Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The 229.9 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Hopkins was targeted nine times, picking up 53 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Hopkins has grabbed 16 passes (22 targets) for 195 yards (65.0 per game) and has four touchdowns over his last three outings.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 47 21.1% 33 420 7 11 27.5% Christian Kirk 36 16.1% 30 408 4 4 10.0% A.J. Green 35 15.7% 24 406 3 8 20.0% Rondale Moore 31 13.9% 26 303 1 5 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive