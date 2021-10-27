Publish date:
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hopkins' team-leading 420 receiving yards (60.0 per game) have come via 33 catches (47 targets), and he has seven touchdowns.
- Hopkins has been the target of 47 of his team's 223 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
- Hopkins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 27.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Hopkins put up 58 receiving yards in single career matchup, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Hopkins caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Packers.
- Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The 229.9 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 22nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Hopkins was targeted nine times, picking up 53 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Hopkins has grabbed 16 passes (22 targets) for 195 yards (65.0 per game) and has four touchdowns over his last three outings.
Hopkins' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
47
21.1%
33
420
7
11
27.5%
Christian Kirk
36
16.1%
30
408
4
4
10.0%
A.J. Green
35
15.7%
24
406
3
8
20.0%
Rondale Moore
31
13.9%
26
303
1
5
12.5%
