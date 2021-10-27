October 27, 2021
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on DeAndre Hopkins for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 8 matchup sees Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (7-0) play the Green Bay Packers (6-1) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hopkins' team-leading 420 receiving yards (60.0 per game) have come via 33 catches (47 targets), and he has seven touchdowns.
  • Hopkins has been the target of 47 of his team's 223 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
  • Hopkins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 27.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Hopkins put up 58 receiving yards in single career matchup, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Hopkins caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Packers.
  • Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The 229.9 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Hopkins was targeted nine times, picking up 53 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Hopkins has grabbed 16 passes (22 targets) for 195 yards (65.0 per game) and has four touchdowns over his last three outings.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

47

21.1%

33

420

7

11

27.5%

Christian Kirk

36

16.1%

30

408

4

4

10.0%

A.J. Green

35

15.7%

24

406

3

8

20.0%

Rondale Moore

31

13.9%

26

303

1

5

12.5%

