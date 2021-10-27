Publish date:
Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Broncos vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points only two times this season.
- Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 48.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.6 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.
- The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 46.6 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- Denver's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Broncos rack up 20 points per game, 10 fewer than the Football Team allow per outing (30).
- The Broncos collect 58.4 fewer yards per game (347.6) than the Football Team give up per matchup (406).
- In games that Denver amasses over 406 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in seven games this season.
- Washington's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Football Team average 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 18.1 the Broncos give up.
- Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.1 points.
- The Football Team rack up 349.6 yards per game, 26.2 more yards than the 323.4 the Broncos give up.
- In games that Washington totals over 323.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year the Football Team have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Broncos' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.
- In three home games this season, Denver has gone over the total once.
- This season, Broncos home games average 43.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.
- Washington is 1-2 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.
- In three road games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.
- This season, Football Team away games average 47.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
