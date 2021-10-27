The Denver Broncos (3-4) and the Washington Football Team (2-5) square off at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 31, 2021. The contest has a point total set at 43.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Broncos vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points only two times this season.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in five of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.6 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 46.6 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

Denver's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Broncos rack up 20 points per game, 10 fewer than the Football Team allow per outing (30).

The Broncos collect 58.4 fewer yards per game (347.6) than the Football Team give up per matchup (406).

In games that Denver amasses over 406 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Denver's matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has one win against the spread in seven games this season.

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Football Team average 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 18.1 the Broncos give up.

Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.1 points.

The Football Team rack up 349.6 yards per game, 26.2 more yards than the 323.4 the Broncos give up.

In games that Washington totals over 323.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Football Team have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Broncos' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.

In three home games this season, Denver has gone over the total once.

This season, Broncos home games average 43.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.

Washington is 1-2 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.

In three road games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.

This season, Football Team away games average 47.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.