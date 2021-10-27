The East Carolina Pirates (3-4, 0-0 AAC) are 9.5-point favorites when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-5, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 56.5 points.

Odds for East Carolina vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in three of seven games this season.

South Florida's games have gone over 56.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.6, is 3.9 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 60.7 points per game, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Pirates are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Pirates put up 28.7 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Bulls give up per outing (32.3).

East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.3 points.

The Pirates average 418.9 yards per game, 44.4 fewer yards than the 463.3 the Bulls give up per contest.

When East Carolina picks up over 463.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (10).

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Bulls have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Bulls put up 4.5 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Pirates surrender (28.4).

South Florida is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Bulls collect 350.7 yards per game, 79.3 fewer yards than the 430.0 the Pirates allow.

The Bulls have nine giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats