Oddsmakers heavily favor the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the UTEP Miners (6-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA rivals at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is favored by 11 points. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points in three of seven games this season.

UTEP's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.5, is eight points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 5.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Owls have been favored by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Owls score 30.6 points per game, 11.3 more than the Miners allow per matchup (19.3).

Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.

The Owls collect 142.3 more yards per game (440.3) than the Miners give up per outing (298).

When Florida Atlantic piles up over 298 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two fewer than the Miners have forced (13).

UTEP Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTEP is 5-1-0 this season.

This year, the Miners are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.

UTEP's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Miners rack up 24.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the Owls allow (21).

When UTEP records more than 21 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Miners rack up only 15.1 more yards per game (387.7) than the Owls allow per outing (372.6).

When UTEP piles up more than 372.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Owls have forced (11).

Season Stats