Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- UTEP's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.5, is eight points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 5.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Owls have been favored by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Owls score 30.6 points per game, 11.3 more than the Miners allow per matchup (19.3).
- Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.
- The Owls collect 142.3 more yards per game (440.3) than the Miners give up per outing (298).
- When Florida Atlantic piles up over 298 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two fewer than the Miners have forced (13).
UTEP Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UTEP is 5-1-0 this season.
- This year, the Miners are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.
- UTEP's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Miners rack up 24.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the Owls allow (21).
- When UTEP records more than 21 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Miners rack up only 15.1 more yards per game (387.7) than the Owls allow per outing (372.6).
- When UTEP piles up more than 372.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Miners have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Owls have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Florida Atlantic
|Stats
|UTEP
30.6
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
21
Avg. Points Allowed
19.3
440.3
Avg. Total Yards
387.7
372.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298
11
Giveaways
15
11
Takeaways
13