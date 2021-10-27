The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC) take the field for the 2021 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 30. The Bulldogs are large, 14-point favorites. The over/under is set at 51 for the game.

Odds for Georgia vs. Florida

Over/Under Insights

Georgia's games this season have gone over 51 points three of seven times.

Florida's games have gone over 51 points in four of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 72.8 points per game, 21.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 27.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.3 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 48 points this season, three fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Gators have averaged a total of 58.9 points, 7.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia is 5-2-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 14 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.

Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators allow (21.1).

Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.

The Bulldogs average 94.7 more yards per game (430.1) than the Gators allow per contest (335.4).

Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team picks up over 335.4 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Gators won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14 points or more.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Gators average 34.4 points per game, 27.8 more than the Bulldogs allow (6.6).

Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 6.6 points.

The Gators rack up 292.6 more yards per game (501.7) than the Bulldogs give up (209.1).

When Florida picks up more than 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats