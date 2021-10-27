Publish date:
Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Georgia vs. Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia's games this season have gone over 51 points three of seven times.
- Florida's games have gone over 51 points in four of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 72.8 points per game, 21.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 27.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.3 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 48 points this season, three fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Gators have averaged a total of 58.9 points, 7.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia is 5-2-0 this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 14 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.
- Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bulldogs rack up 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators allow (21.1).
- Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.
- The Bulldogs average 94.7 more yards per game (430.1) than the Gators allow per contest (335.4).
- Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team picks up over 335.4 yards.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Gators won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Gators average 34.4 points per game, 27.8 more than the Bulldogs allow (6.6).
- Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 6.6 points.
- The Gators rack up 292.6 more yards per game (501.7) than the Bulldogs give up (209.1).
- When Florida picks up more than 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (10) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Florida
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
34.4
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
430.1
Avg. Total Yards
501.7
209.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.4
7
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
6