Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC) take the field for the 2021 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 30. The Bulldogs are large, 14-point favorites. The over/under is set at 51 for the game.

Odds for Georgia vs. Florida

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia's games this season have gone over 51 points three of seven times.
  • Florida's games have gone over 51 points in four of seven chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 72.8 points per game, 21.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 27.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.3 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
  • Bulldogs games have an average total of 48 points this season, three fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Gators have averaged a total of 58.9 points, 7.9 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Georgia is 5-2-0 this season.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 14 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Bulldogs rack up 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators allow (21.1).
  • Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.
  • The Bulldogs average 94.7 more yards per game (430.1) than the Gators allow per contest (335.4).
  • Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team picks up over 335.4 yards.
  • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).
  • Florida is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • This year, the Gators won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14 points or more.
  • Florida's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Gators average 34.4 points per game, 27.8 more than the Bulldogs allow (6.6).
  • Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 6.6 points.
  • The Gators rack up 292.6 more yards per game (501.7) than the Bulldogs give up (209.1).
  • When Florida picks up more than 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats

GeorgiaStatsFlorida

38.4

Avg. Points Scored

34.4

6.6

Avg. Points Allowed

21.1

430.1

Avg. Total Yards

501.7

209.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

335.4

7

Giveaways

13

10

Takeaways

6