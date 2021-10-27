Two of the nation's most prolific running games meet when the Georgia State Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) bring college football's 16th-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 10 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Panthers are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 56 points for the contest.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of seven games this season.

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.6 points per game, 8.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 66.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.3 more than the 56 total in this contest.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 57.1 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Panthers put up 9.6 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Eagles surrender (33.9).

The Panthers average 106.9 fewer yards per game (388.4) than the Eagles allow per outing (495.3).

Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 495.3 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (5).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Georgia Southern's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Eagles rack up 9.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Panthers allow (32.4).

The Eagles average 54.3 fewer yards per game (359.6) than the Panthers give up (413.9).

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 413.9 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (8).

