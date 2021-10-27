The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 0-0 ACC) are 4-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The point total is set at 56.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in five of seven games this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 2.2 points higher than the combined 53.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 52 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are four fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponents have scored an average of 58.7 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 56 total in this game is 3.4 points higher than the 52.6 average total in Hokies games this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Georgia Tech has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets put up 30.1 points per game, seven more than the Hokies give up per contest (23.1).

Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.1 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 426.6 yards per game, 45 more yards than the 381.6 the Hokies allow per outing.

When Georgia Tech amasses over 381.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Yellow Jackets have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Hokies have takeaways (8).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Hokies have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Virginia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Hokies average 5.2 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (28.9).

Virginia Tech is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 28.9 points.

The Hokies rack up 89 fewer yards per game (329.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (418.7).

The Hokies have turned the ball over seven times, two fewer times than the Yellow Jackets have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats