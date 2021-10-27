The Houston Cougars (6-1, 0-0 AAC) will put their 12th-ranked pass defense to the test against the No. 19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 0-0 AAC) and the No. 10 passing attack in the nation, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cougars are favored by only 1 point in the outing. The over/under is 62.5.

Odds for Houston vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this year.

So far this season, 50% of SMU's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.

The two teams combine to score 79 points per game, 16.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 40 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62.5-point over/under for this game is 4.3 points below the 66.8 points per game average total in Mustangs games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

In Houston's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cougars have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Cougars rack up 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs allow (22.7).

When Houston records more than 22.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars average 32.3 fewer yards per game (363.7), than the Mustangs allow per outing (396).

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 396 yards.

The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have 10 takeaways .

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Mustangs covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.

SMU's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Mustangs put up 42.7 points per game, 25.4 more than the Cougars surrender (17.3).

SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team scores more than 17.3 points.

The Mustangs average 525.4 yards per game, 246.5 more yards than the 278.9 the Cougars allow.

In games that SMU totals over 278.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Mustangs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats