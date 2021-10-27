October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Houston vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Houston Cougars (6-1, 0-0 AAC) will put their 12th-ranked pass defense to the test against the No. 19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 0-0 AAC) and the No. 10 passing attack in the nation, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cougars are favored by only 1 point in the outing. The over/under is 62.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this year.
  • So far this season, 50% of SMU's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 79 points per game, 16.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 62.5-point over/under for this game is 4.3 points below the 66.8 points per game average total in Mustangs games this season.
  • In Houston's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Cougars have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.
  • Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • This year, the Cougars rack up 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs allow (22.7).
  • When Houston records more than 22.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Cougars average 32.3 fewer yards per game (363.7), than the Mustangs allow per outing (396).
  • Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 396 yards.
  • The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have 10 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
  • SMU is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Mustangs covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.
  • SMU's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • The Mustangs put up 42.7 points per game, 25.4 more than the Cougars surrender (17.3).
  • SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team scores more than 17.3 points.
  • The Mustangs average 525.4 yards per game, 246.5 more yards than the 278.9 the Cougars allow.
  • In games that SMU totals over 278.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Mustangs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

HoustonStatsSMU

36.3

Avg. Points Scored

42.7

17.3

Avg. Points Allowed

22.7

363.7

Avg. Total Yards

525.4

278.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

396

7

Giveaways

10

13

Takeaways

10