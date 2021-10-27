Publish date:
Houston vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this year.
- So far this season, 50% of SMU's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.
- The two teams combine to score 79 points per game, 16.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 62.5-point over/under for this game is 4.3 points below the 66.8 points per game average total in Mustangs games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- In Houston's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.
- Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This year, the Cougars rack up 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs allow (22.7).
- When Houston records more than 22.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars average 32.3 fewer yards per game (363.7), than the Mustangs allow per outing (396).
- Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 396 yards.
- The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have 10 takeaways .
Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Mustangs covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Mustangs put up 42.7 points per game, 25.4 more than the Cougars surrender (17.3).
- SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team scores more than 17.3 points.
- The Mustangs average 525.4 yards per game, 246.5 more yards than the 278.9 the Cougars allow.
- In games that SMU totals over 278.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Mustangs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .
Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|SMU
36.3
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
17.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
363.7
Avg. Total Yards
525.4
278.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396
7
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
10