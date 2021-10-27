Publish date:
Rutgers vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rutgers vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Rutgers has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in three of six games this season.
- Illinois' games have gone over 42.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.1, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.9 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Scarlet Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.5 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 10.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Rutgers is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Scarlet Knights put up just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini allow (23.8).
- When Rutgers puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 67.1 fewer yards per game (335.7), than the Fighting Illini give up per matchup (402.8).
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Fighting Illini are 4-2 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.
- Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- This year the Fighting Illini rack up 4.6 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Scarlet Knights give up (22.6).
- Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.
- The Fighting Illini collect 46.2 fewer yards per game (323.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow per contest (370.1).
- When Illinois totals over 370.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, one fewer times than the Scarlet Knights have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|Rutgers
|Stats
|Illinois
24.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.0
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
23.8
335.7
Avg. Total Yards
323.9
370.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
402.8
6
Giveaways
9
10
Takeaways
12