The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten foes at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is a 1.5-point underdog. The point total is 42.5 for the contest.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Rutgers has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in three of six games this season.

Illinois' games have gone over 42.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.1, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.9 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

The Scarlet Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.5 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 10.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Rutgers is 3-3-0 this year.

The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Scarlet Knights put up just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini allow (23.8).

When Rutgers puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 67.1 fewer yards per game (335.7), than the Fighting Illini give up per matchup (402.8).

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Fighting Illini are 4-2 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This year the Fighting Illini rack up 4.6 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Scarlet Knights give up (22.6).

Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Fighting Illini collect 46.2 fewer yards per game (323.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow per contest (370.1).

When Illinois totals over 370.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, one fewer times than the Scarlet Knights have forced turnovers (10).

