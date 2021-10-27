Publish date:
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colts vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis and its opponents have scored at least 51 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 51 points in five of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 0.7 points above Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 44.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Colts games have an average total of 45.8 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 51-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 51.3 points per game average total in Titans games this season.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Colts score just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans give up (23.4).
- When Indianapolis puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Colts rack up just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Titans give up per matchup (376.9).
- Indianapolis is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 376.9 yards.
- This year, the Colts have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Titans have takeaways (8).
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Titans have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Titans average 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts give up (21.3).
- When Tennessee records more than 21.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Titans rack up 28.3 more yards per game (382.4) than the Colts allow per matchup (354.1).
- In games that Tennessee churns out over 354.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year the Titans have nine turnovers, seven fewer than the Colts have takeaways (16).
Home and road insights
- Indianapolis has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.
- At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- Indianapolis has hit the over once in three home games this season.
- Colts home games this season average 47.2 total points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).
- Tennessee is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point underdogs or more on the road.
- Tennessee has hit the over in all three of their away games this season.
- This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).
