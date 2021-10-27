Oddsmakers expect the Tennessee Titans (5-2) to be competitive in their attempt to prolong their two-game winning streak, as they are just 1-point underdogs in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The over/under is set at 51.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have scored at least 51 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 51 points in five of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 0.7 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Colts games have an average total of 45.8 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 51-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 51.3 points per game average total in Titans games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Colts score just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans give up (23.4).

When Indianapolis puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Colts rack up just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Titans give up per matchup (376.9).

Indianapolis is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 376.9 yards.

This year, the Colts have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Titans have takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Titans have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Titans average 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts give up (21.3).

When Tennessee records more than 21.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Titans rack up 28.3 more yards per game (382.4) than the Colts allow per matchup (354.1).

In games that Tennessee churns out over 354.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year the Titans have nine turnovers, seven fewer than the Colts have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.

At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Indianapolis has hit the over once in three home games this season.

Colts home games this season average 47.2 total points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).

Tennessee is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point underdogs or more on the road.

Tennessee has hit the over in all three of their away games this season.

This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

Powered by Data Skrive.