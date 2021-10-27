October 27, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers expect the Tennessee Titans (5-2) to be competitive in their attempt to prolong their two-game winning streak, as they are just 1-point underdogs in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The over/under is set at 51.

Odds for Colts vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have scored at least 51 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
  • Tennessee's games have gone over 51 points in five of seven chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 0.7 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 44.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Colts games have an average total of 45.8 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 51-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 51.3 points per game average total in Titans games this season.
  • Indianapolis has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Colts score just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans give up (23.4).
  • When Indianapolis puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Colts rack up just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Titans give up per matchup (376.9).
  • Indianapolis is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 376.9 yards.
  • This year, the Colts have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Titans have takeaways (8).
  • Tennessee is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Titans have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.
  • Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Titans average 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts give up (21.3).
  • When Tennessee records more than 21.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Titans rack up 28.3 more yards per game (382.4) than the Colts allow per matchup (354.1).
  • In games that Tennessee churns out over 354.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This year the Titans have nine turnovers, seven fewer than the Colts have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • Indianapolis has hit the over once in three home games this season.
  • Colts home games this season average 47.2 total points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).
  • Tennessee is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • Tennessee has hit the over in all three of their away games this season.
  • This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

