A pair of the nation's top rushing defenses square off when the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's 15th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 19 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cyclones are 7-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 48.5.

Odds for Iowa State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in four of six games this season.

West Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.7, is 12.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 38.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.8 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.5-point total for this game is 5.1 points below the 53.6 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cyclones have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Iowa State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Cyclones rack up 10.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Mountaineers allow (21.7).

When Iowa State scores more than 21.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cyclones collect 428.9 yards per game, 72.2 more yards than the 356.7 the Mountaineers give up per outing.

Iowa State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 356.7 yards.

The Cyclones have six giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have seven takeaways .

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This season the Mountaineers put up 11.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cyclones give up (17).

West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17 points.

The Mountaineers collect 128.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Cyclones give up (262.3).

In games that West Virginia totals over 262.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats