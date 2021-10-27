October 27, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Conner's Arizona Cardinals (7-0) and the Green Bay Packers (6-1) square off in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Conner has taken 89 carries for 336 yards (48.0 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • He also averages 4.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 34 yards.
  • He has received 89 of his team's 225 carries this season (39.6%).
  • The Cardinals have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his only career matchups, Conner had zero rushing yards versus the Packers, 47.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Conner did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.
  • The Packers give up 120.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
  • Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Conner ran for 64 yards on 10 carries (averaging 6.4 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • In his last three games, Conner has racked up 36 carries for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

89

39.6%

336

6

18

40.0%

3.8

Chase Edmonds

68

30.2%

397

0

9

20.0%

5.8

Kyler Murray

43

19.1%

126

3

12

26.7%

2.9

Rondale Moore

9

4.0%

60

0

4

8.9%

6.7

