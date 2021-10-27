Publish date:
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Conner has taken 89 carries for 336 yards (48.0 per game) and six touchdowns.
- He also averages 4.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 34 yards.
- He has received 89 of his team's 225 carries this season (39.6%).
- The Cardinals have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his only career matchups, Conner had zero rushing yards versus the Packers, 47.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Conner did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.
- The Packers give up 120.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
- Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Conner ran for 64 yards on 10 carries (averaging 6.4 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- In his last three games, Conner has racked up 36 carries for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
89
39.6%
336
6
18
40.0%
3.8
Chase Edmonds
68
30.2%
397
0
9
20.0%
5.8
Kyler Murray
43
19.1%
126
3
12
26.7%
2.9
Rondale Moore
9
4.0%
60
0
4
8.9%
6.7
