Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Conner's Arizona Cardinals (7-0) and the Green Bay Packers (6-1) square off in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Conner has taken 89 carries for 336 yards (48.0 per game) and six touchdowns.

He also averages 4.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 34 yards.

He has received 89 of his team's 225 carries this season (39.6%).

The Cardinals have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his only career matchups, Conner had zero rushing yards versus the Packers, 47.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Conner did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.

The Packers give up 120.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Conner ran for 64 yards on 10 carries (averaging 6.4 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

In his last three games, Conner has racked up 36 carries for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 89 39.6% 336 6 18 40.0% 3.8 Chase Edmonds 68 30.2% 397 0 9 20.0% 5.8 Kyler Murray 43 19.1% 126 3 12 26.7% 2.9 Rondale Moore 9 4.0% 60 0 4 8.9% 6.7

