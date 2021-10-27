Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of eight games this season.
- New York's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.8, is 5.7 points fewer than Monday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 54.7 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 7.2 points above the 45.3 average total in Giants games this season.
Chiefs stats and trends
- So far this season Kansas City has two wins against the spread.
- Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Chiefs average just 1.2 more points per game (26.9) than the Giants allow (25.7).
- Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.
- The Chiefs rack up 49 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants give up per outing (368.7).
- In games that Kansas City amasses more than 368.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Giants stats and trends
- New York is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- New York's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Giants average 9.1 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chiefs surrender (29).
- The Giants average 352.3 yards per game, 52.3 fewer yards than the 404.6 the Chiefs give up.
- The Giants have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (7).
Home and road insights
- Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
- Kansas City has gone over the total twice in four home games this season.
- This season, Chiefs home games average 55.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (52.5).
- On the road, New York has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- In three road games this season, New York has hit the over every time.
- Giants away games this season average 45.5 total points, 7.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).
