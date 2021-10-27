The New York Giants (2-5) are 9.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Monday, November 1, 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4). The over/under is set at 52.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of eight games this season.

New York's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.8, is 5.7 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.7 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 7.2 points above the 45.3 average total in Giants games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

So far this season Kansas City has two wins against the spread.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Chiefs average just 1.2 more points per game (26.9) than the Giants allow (25.7).

Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Chiefs rack up 49 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants give up per outing (368.7).

In games that Kansas City amasses more than 368.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

New York's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Giants average 9.1 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chiefs surrender (29).

The Giants average 352.3 yards per game, 52.3 fewer yards than the 404.6 the Chiefs give up.

The Giants have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (7).

Home and road insights

Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

Kansas City has gone over the total twice in four home games this season.

This season, Chiefs home games average 55.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

On the road, New York has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

In three road games this season, New York has hit the over every time.

Giants away games this season average 45.5 total points, 7.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.