Publish date:
Kansas State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points just once this season.
- TCU's games have gone over 58.5 points in five of six chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 56.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53, 5.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58.5 .
- The 58.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 60 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- In Kansas State's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
- Kansas State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This year, the Wildcats average 4.6 fewer points per game (27) than the Horned Frogs give up (31.6).
- The Wildcats average 91 fewer yards per game (360.1) than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (451.1).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (8).
TCU Stats and Trends
- So far this year TCU has one win against the spread.
- The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- TCU's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Horned Frogs average 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats allow (24.6).
- TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team records more than 24.6 points.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 449.4 yards per game, 99.5 more yards than the 349.9 the Wildcats give up.
- In games that TCU churns out over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|TCU
27
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
360.1
Avg. Total Yards
449.4
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
451.1
11
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
8