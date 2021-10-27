The Kansas State Wildcats (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 23rd-ranked run defense will host the TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 20th-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Horned Frogs are 3-point underdogs. The contest has a point total set at 58.5.

Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points just once this season.

TCU's games have gone over 58.5 points in five of six chances this season.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 56.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53, 5.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58.5 .

The 58.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 60 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

In Kansas State's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Wildcats average 4.6 fewer points per game (27) than the Horned Frogs give up (31.6).

The Wildcats average 91 fewer yards per game (360.1) than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (451.1).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (8).

TCU Stats and Trends

So far this year TCU has one win against the spread.

The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more.

TCU's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Horned Frogs average 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats allow (24.6).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team records more than 24.6 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 449.4 yards per game, 99.5 more yards than the 349.9 the Wildcats give up.

In games that TCU churns out over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats