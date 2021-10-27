Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of seven games this season.
- Mississippi State's games have gone over 47 points in six of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56, is nine points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 45 points per game, two fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47-point over/under for this game is eight points below the 55 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Kentucky's seven games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats are 4-1 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Wildcats rack up 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per outing the Bulldogs give up.
- Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.7 points.
- The Wildcats average 59.2 more yards per game (386.1) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (326.9).
- Kentucky is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses over 326.9 yards.
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (9).
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Mississippi State is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Mississippi State's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Bulldogs put up 27.6 points per game, 8.3 more than the Wildcats surrender (19.3).
- Mississippi State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 102.5 more yards per game (423.4) than the Wildcats give up (320.9).
- When Mississippi State piles up over 320.9 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Mississippi State
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
27.6
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
386.1
Avg. Total Yards
423.4
320.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
12
Giveaways
12
4
Takeaways
9