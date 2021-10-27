The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 SEC) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between SEC opponents at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mississippi State is a 1.5-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 47 points.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of seven games this season.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 47 points in six of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56, is nine points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 45 points per game, two fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47-point over/under for this game is eight points below the 55 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's seven games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats are 4-1 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Wildcats rack up 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per outing the Bulldogs give up.

Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.7 points.

The Wildcats average 59.2 more yards per game (386.1) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (326.9).

Kentucky is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses over 326.9 yards.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (9).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Mississippi State is 3-4-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).

Mississippi State's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Bulldogs put up 27.6 points per game, 8.3 more than the Wildcats surrender (19.3).

Mississippi State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.

The Bulldogs collect 102.5 more yards per game (423.4) than the Wildcats give up (320.9).

When Mississippi State piles up over 320.9 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (4) this season.

