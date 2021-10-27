Publish date:
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray has thrown for 2,002 yards while completing 73.5% of his passes (164-of-223), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions this year (286.0 per game).
- He's also carried the ball 43 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
- The Cardinals, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.
- Murray has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 47.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- The Packers are conceding 229.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers' defense is 22nd in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Texans last week, Murray went 20-for-28 (71.4%) for 261 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.
- Murray has passed for 729 yards while completing 69.7% of his throws (62-of-89), with eight touchdowns and one interception (243.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
47
21.1%
33
420
7
11
27.5%
Christian Kirk
36
16.1%
30
408
4
4
10.0%
A.J. Green
35
15.7%
24
406
3
8
20.0%
