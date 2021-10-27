October 27, 2021
Publish date:

Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay

Author:

Kyler Murray will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) meet the Green Bay Packers (6-1) in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has thrown for 2,002 yards while completing 73.5% of his passes (164-of-223), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions this year (286.0 per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 43 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.
  • Murray has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 47.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • The Packers are conceding 229.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers' defense is 22nd in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans last week, Murray went 20-for-28 (71.4%) for 261 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.
  • Murray has passed for 729 yards while completing 69.7% of his throws (62-of-89), with eight touchdowns and one interception (243.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

47

21.1%

33

420

7

11

27.5%

Christian Kirk

36

16.1%

30

408

4

4

10.0%

A.J. Green

35

15.7%

24

406

3

8

20.0%

