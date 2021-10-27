Kyler Murray will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) meet the Green Bay Packers (6-1) in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has thrown for 2,002 yards while completing 73.5% of his passes (164-of-223), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions this year (286.0 per game).

He's also carried the ball 43 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

The Cardinals, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.

Murray has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 47.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Green Bay

The Packers are conceding 229.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense is 22nd in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Murray went 20-for-28 (71.4%) for 261 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.

Murray has passed for 729 yards while completing 69.7% of his throws (62-of-89), with eight touchdowns and one interception (243.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 47 21.1% 33 420 7 11 27.5% Christian Kirk 36 16.1% 30 408 4 4 10.0% A.J. Green 35 15.7% 24 406 3 8 20.0%

