Liberty vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of UMass' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 58.5.
- Saturday's total is 9.4 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 61.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.4 more than the 58.5 total in this contest.
- The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Flames average 9.6 fewer points per game (34.4) than the Minutemen surrender (44.0).
- When Liberty scores more than 44.0 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Flames collect 425.5 yards per game, 69.5 fewer yards than the 495.0 the Minutemen allow per contest.
- In games that Liberty totals more than 495.0 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Flames have turned the ball over nine times, while the Minutemen have forced nine.
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Minutemen have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 36 points or more.
- UMass' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Minutemen put up 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames allow (17.9).
- When UMass records more than 17.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Minutemen average 286.1 yards per game, only 15.9 fewer than the 302.0 the Flames give up.
- UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 302.0 yards.
- This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Flames' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|UMass
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
14.7
17.9
Avg. Points Allowed
44.0
425.5
Avg. Total Yards
286.1
302.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
495.0
9
Giveaways
13
8
Takeaways
9