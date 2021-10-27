The Liberty Flames (6-2) are 36-point favorites when they host the UMass Minutemen (1-6) in a FBS Independent matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Williams Stadium. An over/under of 58.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Liberty vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in three of seven games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of UMass' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 58.5.

Saturday's total is 9.4 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 61.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.4 more than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Flames average 9.6 fewer points per game (34.4) than the Minutemen surrender (44.0).

When Liberty scores more than 44.0 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Flames collect 425.5 yards per game, 69.5 fewer yards than the 495.0 the Minutemen allow per contest.

In games that Liberty totals more than 495.0 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Flames have turned the ball over nine times, while the Minutemen have forced nine.

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Minutemen have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 36 points or more.

UMass' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Minutemen put up 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames allow (17.9).

When UMass records more than 17.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Minutemen average 286.1 yards per game, only 15.9 fewer than the 302.0 the Flames give up.

UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 302.0 yards.

This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Flames' takeaways (8).

Season Stats