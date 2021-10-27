Publish date:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chargers vs. Patriots
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points only two times this year.
- New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is four points more than the 45 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.8 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 49 over/under in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 44.5 average total in Patriots games this season.
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- The Chargers score 4.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Patriots surrender (20).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 20 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Chargers rack up 377.5 yards per game, 26.9 more yards than the 350.6 the Patriots give up per contest.
- When Los Angeles picks up more than 350.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Chargers have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Patriots have forced (11).
Patriots stats and trends
- New England is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Patriots covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.
- New England's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Patriots average just 0.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Chargers surrender (25).
- New England is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 25 points.
- The Patriots average 355 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 364.3 the Chargers allow.
- New England is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 364.3 yards.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (9).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- In three home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 51.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (49).
- On the road, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point underdogs or more.
- Patriots away games this season average 41 total points, eight fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).
