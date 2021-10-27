The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 against the New England Patriots (3-4). This game has an over/under of 49 points.

Odds for Chargers vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points only two times this year.

New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in two games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is four points more than the 45 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.8 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 49 over/under in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 44.5 average total in Patriots games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Chargers score 4.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Patriots surrender (20).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 20 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Chargers rack up 377.5 yards per game, 26.9 more yards than the 350.6 the Patriots give up per contest.

When Los Angeles picks up more than 350.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Patriots have forced (11).

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Patriots covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.

New England's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Patriots average just 0.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Chargers surrender (25).

New England is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 25 points.

The Patriots average 355 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 364.3 the Chargers allow.

New England is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 364.3 yards.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (9).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over once.

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 51.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (49).

On the road, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point underdogs or more.

Patriots away games this season average 41 total points, eight fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

