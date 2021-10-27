The Los Angeles Rams (6-1) are expected to keep their three-game winning streak intact as they are massively favored by 14.5 points against the Houston Texans (1-6) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The point total is set at 47.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

Houston's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.5, is 4.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.4 points fewer than the 49.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Rams are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Rams average 29.6 points per game, comparable to the 29 per matchup the Texans allow.

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 29 points.

The Rams collect only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1), than the Texans give up per outing (392).

When Los Angeles totals over 392 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Texans have nine takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Texans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Houston has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Texans average 7.0 fewer points per game (13.9) than the Rams give up (20.9).

When Houston scores more than 20.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Texans average 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams allow per matchup (373.9).

The Texans have 12 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 12 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.

This year, in three home games, Houston has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Texans home games this season is 42.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, on the road.

Los Angeles has hit the over once in four away games this season.

Rams away games this season average 50.2 total points, 2.7 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.