Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rams vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- Houston's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.5, is 4.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.4 points fewer than the 49.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Rams games this season is 50.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Rams are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Rams average 29.6 points per game, comparable to the 29 per matchup the Texans allow.
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 29 points.
- The Rams collect only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1), than the Texans give up per outing (392).
- When Los Angeles totals over 392 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Texans have nine takeaways.
Texans stats and trends
- Houston has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Texans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Houston has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Texans average 7.0 fewer points per game (13.9) than the Rams give up (20.9).
- When Houston scores more than 20.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Texans average 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams allow per matchup (373.9).
- The Texans have 12 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 12 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.
- This year, in three home games, Houston has gone over the total twice.
- The average total in Texans home games this season is 42.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, on the road.
- Los Angeles has hit the over once in four away games this season.
- Rams away games this season average 50.2 total points, 2.7 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
