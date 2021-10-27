The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 21-point favorites when they host the Texas State Bobcats (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Cajun Field. The point total is set at 58 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points only once this season.

In 57.1% of Texas State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.

The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 59.0, 1.0 point above Saturday's over/under of 58.

The 57.5 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 21 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

The Ragin' Cajuns score 30.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Bobcats give up per matchup (33.9).

Louisiana is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.9 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns average 425.1 yards per game, just 1.4 more than the 423.7 the Bobcats allow per matchup.

Louisiana is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 423.7 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have seven giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 11 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas State is 4-3-0 this season.

Texas State has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bobcats average 3.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (22.0).

Texas State is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.0 points.

The Bobcats average 25.4 fewer yards per game (354.6) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (380.0).

Texas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 380.0 yards.

This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats