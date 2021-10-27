Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points only once this season.
- In 57.1% of Texas State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.
- The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 59.0, 1.0 point above Saturday's over/under of 58.
- The 57.5 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 21 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 30.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Bobcats give up per matchup (33.9).
- Louisiana is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.9 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 425.1 yards per game, just 1.4 more than the 423.7 the Bobcats allow per matchup.
- Louisiana is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 423.7 yards.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have seven giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 11 takeaways .
Texas State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas State is 4-3-0 this season.
- Texas State has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Bobcats average 3.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (22.0).
- Texas State is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.0 points.
- The Bobcats average 25.4 fewer yards per game (354.6) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (380.0).
- Texas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 380.0 yards.
- This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Texas State
30.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.0
22.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
425.1
Avg. Total Yards
354.6
380.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.7
7
Giveaways
15
7
Takeaways
11