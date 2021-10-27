The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-5, 0-0 C-USA) are 5.5-point favorites when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. An over/under of 52.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech's games this season have gone over 52.5 points five of seven times.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 52.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.7, is 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 64.4 points per game, 11.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 60.7 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Monarchs have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 4.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs rack up 26.6 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Monarchs give up per outing (31.4).

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team records more than 31.4 points.

The Bulldogs average 34.8 more yards per game (392.1) than the Monarchs allow per outing (357.3).

In games that Louisiana Tech totals over 357.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (6).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Monarchs score 9.9 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Bulldogs give up (33).

When Old Dominion puts up more than 33 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Monarchs rack up 89.9 fewer yards per game (360) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (449.9).

This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (12).

Season Stats