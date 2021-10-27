The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) are massive, 21.5-point favorites at home at Joan C. Edwards Stadium against the Florida International Panthers (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads have strong passing attacks, with the Thundering Herd fifth in passing yards per game, and the Panthers 14th. The contest has a 65.5-point over/under.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined for 65.5 points just two times this season.

Florida International and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in three of six games this season.

Saturday's over/under is two points higher than the combined 63.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.5, seven points fewer than Saturday's total of 65.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 6.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 21.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Thundering Herd put up 36.9 points per game, comparable to the 36.4 per contest the Panthers allow.

Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 36.4 points.

The Thundering Herd collect 20.8 more yards per game (509.7) than the Panthers give up per outing (488.9).

When Marshall churns out more than 488.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (4).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Florida International's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This season the Panthers rack up four more points per game (26.6) than the Thundering Herd allow (22.6).

When Florida International records more than 22.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Panthers rack up 21.4 more yards per game (413.3) than the Thundering Herd allow per contest (391.9).

In games that Florida International picks up over 391.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 13 takeaways .

