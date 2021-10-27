Publish date:
Marshall vs. Florida International College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have combined for 65.5 points just two times this season.
- Florida International and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in three of six games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is two points higher than the combined 63.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 59 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.5, seven points fewer than Saturday's total of 65.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 6.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd have been favored by 21.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Thundering Herd put up 36.9 points per game, comparable to the 36.4 per contest the Panthers allow.
- Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 36.4 points.
- The Thundering Herd collect 20.8 more yards per game (509.7) than the Panthers give up per outing (488.9).
- When Marshall churns out more than 488.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (4).
Florida International Stats and Trends
- Florida International has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- Florida International's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This season the Panthers rack up four more points per game (26.6) than the Thundering Herd allow (22.6).
- When Florida International records more than 22.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Panthers rack up 21.4 more yards per game (413.3) than the Thundering Herd allow per contest (391.9).
- In games that Florida International picks up over 391.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Florida International
36.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.6
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.4
509.7
Avg. Total Yards
413.3
391.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
488.9
19
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
4