Oddsmakers give the Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) the edge when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Maryland is favored by 5.5 points. The point total is set at 49.5 for the outing.

Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in six of seven games this season.

Indiana's games have gone over 49.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.1 points per game, 1.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 60.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.9 more than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Terrapins games this season is 59.4, 9.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

The 53.4 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Terrapins have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Maryland has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Terrapins average just 2.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Hoosiers allow (30.7).

Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.7 points.

The Terrapins average 421.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 362.6 the Hoosiers allow per contest.

In games that Maryland amasses over 362.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (8).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in seven games this year.

This year, the Hoosiers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Indiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Hoosiers average 9.6 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Terrapins surrender (29.7).

When Indiana scores more than 29.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hoosiers collect 81.9 fewer yards per game (309.7) than the Terrapins give up per outing (391.6).

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Season Stats