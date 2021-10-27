Publish date:
Maryland vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in six of seven games this season.
- Indiana's games have gone over 49.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 48.1 points per game, 1.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 60.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.9 more than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Terrapins games this season is 59.4, 9.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
- The 53.4 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Terrapins have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Maryland has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins average just 2.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Hoosiers allow (30.7).
- Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.7 points.
- The Terrapins average 421.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 362.6 the Hoosiers allow per contest.
- In games that Maryland amasses over 362.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (8).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has one win against the spread in seven games this year.
- This year, the Hoosiers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Indiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Hoosiers average 9.6 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Terrapins surrender (29.7).
- When Indiana scores more than 29.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hoosiers collect 81.9 fewer yards per game (309.7) than the Terrapins give up per outing (391.6).
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Indiana
28.0
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
29.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
421.6
Avg. Total Yards
309.7
391.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.6
13
Giveaways
12
7
Takeaways
8