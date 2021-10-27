The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) square off with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are favored by 4.5 points in the contest. This game has an over/under of 50.5 points.

Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Michigan State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.

Saturday's total is 21.5 points lower than the two team's combined 72 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 33 points per game, 17.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 52.0 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 2.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Wolverines have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Wolverines average 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans allow (18.7).

Michigan is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 18.7 points.

The Wolverines average 36.8 more yards per game (442.9) than the Spartans give up per contest (406.1).

In games that Michigan totals over 406.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Wolverines have four turnovers, eight fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (12).

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Spartans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Michigan State has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Spartans put up 20.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Wolverines allow (14.3).

Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.3 points.

The Spartans rack up 153.1 more yards per game (452.1) than the Wolverines give up (299.0).

In games that Michigan State picks up over 299.0 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats