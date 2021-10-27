Publish date:
Michigan vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Michigan State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- Saturday's total is 21.5 points lower than the two team's combined 72 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 33 points per game, 17.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 52.0 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 2.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Wolverines have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.
- Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wolverines average 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans allow (18.7).
- Michigan is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 18.7 points.
- The Wolverines average 36.8 more yards per game (442.9) than the Spartans give up per contest (406.1).
- In games that Michigan totals over 406.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Wolverines have four turnovers, eight fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (12).
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Spartans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
- Michigan State has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Spartans put up 20.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Wolverines allow (14.3).
- Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.3 points.
- The Spartans rack up 153.1 more yards per game (452.1) than the Wolverines give up (299.0).
- In games that Michigan State picks up over 299.0 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Michigan State
37.7
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
442.9
Avg. Total Yards
452.1
299.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.1
4
Giveaways
7
10
Takeaways
12