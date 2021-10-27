C-USA foes square off when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Middle Tennessee is favored by 13.5 points. The game's over/under is 48.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 48 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.7, is 4.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.1 points per game, 9.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 58.3, 10.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

So far this season Middle Tennessee has two wins against the spread.

The Blue Raiders covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Blue Raiders put up just 1.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Golden Eagles surrender (28.4).

When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders average just 1.8 fewer yards per game (349.1) than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (350.9).

In games that Middle Tennessee picks up more than 350.9 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Eagles have seven takeaways .

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has one win against the spread in seven games this year.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

This year the Golden Eagles score 14.6 fewer points per game (14.1) than the Blue Raiders give up (28.7).

The Golden Eagles average 158.4 fewer yards per game (257.9) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (416.3).

The Golden Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 20 takeaways .

Season Stats