The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 7.5-point favorites when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Ryan Field. The point total is 43.5.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Northwestern and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 46.3 points per game average.

The 44.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.2 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 52.6, 9.1 points more than Saturday's total of 43.5.

The 48 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Golden Gophers score just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats allow (25.1).

Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.1 points.

The Golden Gophers collect 57.7 fewer yards per game (359.7) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (417.4).

When Minnesota picks up more than 417.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Golden Gophers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (11).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

Northwestern's games this season have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Wildcats score just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers give up (19.6).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.6 points.

The Wildcats average 353 yards per game, 41 more yards than the 312 the Golden Gophers give up.

When Northwestern churns out more than 312 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats