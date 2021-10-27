Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- Northwestern and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 46.3 points per game average.
- The 44.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.2 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 52.6, 9.1 points more than Saturday's total of 43.5.
- The 48 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year, the Golden Gophers score just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats allow (25.1).
- Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.1 points.
- The Golden Gophers collect 57.7 fewer yards per game (359.7) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (417.4).
- When Minnesota picks up more than 417.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Golden Gophers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (11).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this season have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Wildcats score just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers give up (19.6).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.6 points.
- The Wildcats average 353 yards per game, 41 more yards than the 312 the Golden Gophers give up.
- When Northwestern churns out more than 312 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Northwestern
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
19.7
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
25.1
359.7
Avg. Total Yards
353
312
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.4
7
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
11