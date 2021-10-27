The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC) are 16-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The over/under is 63.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.7 points per game, 15.8 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is nine points fewer than the 72.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.2, 2.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 63.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 10.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 16 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Tigers rack up just one fewer point per game (34.4) than the Commodores give up (35.4).

Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.4 points.

The Tigers average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1), than the Commodores allow per outing (458.9).

Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 458.9 yards.

The Tigers have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Missouri at SISportsbook.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the Commodores have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 16 points or more.

Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year the Commodores put up 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers give up (37.1).

The Commodores average 197.7 fewer yards per game (291.4) than the Tigers give up per outing (489.1).

This season the Commodores have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats