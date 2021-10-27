Publish date:
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in four of seven games this season.
- Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 47.7 points per game, 15.8 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is nine points fewer than the 72.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.2, 2.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 63.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 10.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.
- This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 16 points or more.
- Missouri's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- This year, the Tigers rack up just one fewer point per game (34.4) than the Commodores give up (35.4).
- Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.4 points.
- The Tigers average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1), than the Commodores allow per outing (458.9).
- Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 458.9 yards.
- The Tigers have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 12 takeaways .
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This year, the Commodores have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 16 points or more.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This year the Commodores put up 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers give up (37.1).
- The Commodores average 197.7 fewer yards per game (291.4) than the Tigers give up per outing (489.1).
- This season the Commodores have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
13.3
37.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
447.1
Avg. Total Yards
291.4
489.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.9
7
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
12