Publish date:
NC State vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for NC State vs. Louisville
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Louisville's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.7, is 6.7 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 43.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.3 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 52.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 63.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 6.6 points more than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, NC State is 4-3-0 this season.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- NC State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Wolf Pack rack up five more points per game (32) than the Cardinals give up (27).
- NC State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4) than the Cardinals allow per outing (423.1).
- When NC State churns out over 423.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 11 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- Louisville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinals rack up 31.7 points per game, 15 more than the Wolf Pack allow (16.7).
- Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.7 points.
- The Cardinals collect 450.7 yards per game, 138.1 more yards than the 312.6 the Wolf Pack allow.
- Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals over 312.6 yards.
- This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Louisville
32
Avg. Points Scored
31.7
16.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27
424.4
Avg. Total Yards
450.7
312.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.1
6
Giveaways
11
8
Takeaways
11