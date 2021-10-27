The NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between ACC rivals at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. Louisville is a 6.5-point underdog. The game's point total is set at 57.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

So far this season, 50% of Louisville's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.7, is 6.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 43.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.3 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 52.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 63.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 6.6 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, NC State is 4-3-0 this season.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Wolf Pack rack up five more points per game (32) than the Cardinals give up (27).

NC State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27 points.

The Wolf Pack collect only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4) than the Cardinals allow per outing (423.1).

When NC State churns out over 423.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 11 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals rack up 31.7 points per game, 15 more than the Wolf Pack allow (16.7).

Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.7 points.

The Cardinals collect 450.7 yards per game, 138.1 more yards than the 312.6 the Wolf Pack allow.

Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals over 312.6 yards.

This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats