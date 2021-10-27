October 27, 2021
NC State vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between ACC rivals at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. Louisville is a 6.5-point underdog. The game's point total is set at 57.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

  • NC State and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Louisville's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.7, is 6.7 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • The 43.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.3 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.
  • The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 52.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 63.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 6.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, NC State is 4-3-0 this season.
  • The Wolf Pack have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • NC State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
  • The Wolf Pack rack up five more points per game (32) than the Cardinals give up (27).
  • NC State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27 points.
  • The Wolf Pack collect only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4) than the Cardinals allow per outing (423.1).
  • When NC State churns out over 423.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 11 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.
  • Louisville has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
  • Louisville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Cardinals rack up 31.7 points per game, 15 more than the Wolf Pack allow (16.7).
  • Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.7 points.
  • The Cardinals collect 450.7 yards per game, 138.1 more yards than the 312.6 the Wolf Pack allow.
  • Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals over 312.6 yards.
  • This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

NC StateStatsLouisville

32

Avg. Points Scored

31.7

16.7

Avg. Points Allowed

27

424.4

Avg. Total Yards

450.7

312.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

423.1

6

Giveaways

11

8

Takeaways

11