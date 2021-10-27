October 27, 2021
Nebraska vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's 25th-ranked scoring defense, take on the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and their ninth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cornhuskers are 7.5-point favorites. The point total is 52.5 for the contest.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

  • Nebraska and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of seven games this season.
  • Purdue has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in a game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 0.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 16.8 points above the 35.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 52.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 52 average total in Boilermakers games this season.
  • Nebraska has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Cornhuskers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Nebraska's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Cornhuskers score 14.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Boilermakers give up (16.3).
  • Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.3 points.
  • The Cornhuskers rack up 177.2 more yards per game (478.8) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (301.6).
  • When Nebraska churns out over 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
  • The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • In Purdue's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Purdue's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
  • The Boilermakers average 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 19.4 the Cornhuskers surrender.
  • Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.4 points.
  • The Boilermakers collect 392 yards per game, 43.6 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers allow.
  • In games that Purdue picks up more than 348.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This season the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (10).
Season Stats

NebraskaStatsPurdue

30.8

Avg. Points Scored

22.1

19.4

Avg. Points Allowed

16.3

478.8

Avg. Total Yards

392

348.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

301.6

9

Giveaways

12

10

Takeaways

8