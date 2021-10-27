Publish date:
Nebraska vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of seven games this season.
- Purdue has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 0.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 16.8 points above the 35.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 52 average total in Boilermakers games this season.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Cornhuskers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Nebraska's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Cornhuskers score 14.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Boilermakers give up (16.3).
- Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 177.2 more yards per game (478.8) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (301.6).
- When Nebraska churns out over 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Purdue's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- The Boilermakers average 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 19.4 the Cornhuskers surrender.
- Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.4 points.
- The Boilermakers collect 392 yards per game, 43.6 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers allow.
- In games that Purdue picks up more than 348.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Purdue
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
22.1
19.4
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
478.8
Avg. Total Yards
392
348.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.6
9
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
8