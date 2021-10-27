The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 MWC) are 20.5-point favorites when they host the UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. The total has been set at 58 points for this game.

Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in four of seven games this season.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 2.7 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 58.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 58 total in this contest.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 58.5, 0.5 points more than Friday's over/under of 58.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nevada is 5-2-0 this year.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this season when favored by 20.5 points or more (in two chances).

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Wolf Pack rack up just 1.8 more points per game (35.7) than the Rebels allow (33.9).

Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 33.9 points.

The Wolf Pack average 459.3 yards per game, just 11.0 more than the 448.3 the Rebels give up per contest.

In games that Nevada picks up more than 448.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Rebels have forced (9).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 20.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

UNLV's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Rebels score 19.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Wolf Pack give up (25.0).

When UNLV records more than 25.0 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Rebels rack up 296.1 yards per game, 93.5 fewer yards than the 389.6 the Wolf Pack give up.

The Rebels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats