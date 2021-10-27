Publish date:
Nevada vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in four of seven games this season.
- UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 2.7 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 58.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 58 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 58.5, 0.5 points more than Friday's over/under of 58.
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Nevada is 5-2-0 this year.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this season when favored by 20.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Nevada's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
- The Wolf Pack rack up just 1.8 more points per game (35.7) than the Rebels allow (33.9).
- Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 33.9 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 459.3 yards per game, just 11.0 more than the 448.3 the Rebels give up per contest.
- In games that Nevada picks up more than 448.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Rebels have forced (9).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- So far this year, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 20.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- UNLV's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Rebels score 19.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Wolf Pack give up (25.0).
- When UNLV records more than 25.0 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Rebels rack up 296.1 yards per game, 93.5 fewer yards than the 389.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
- The Rebels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|UNLV
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
19.6
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
459.3
Avg. Total Yards
296.1
389.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
5
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
9