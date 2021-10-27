The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 against the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1). The game's point total is 62.5.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have scored at least 62.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.

North Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.9, is 5.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 52 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.

Fighting Irish games have an average total of 52.9 points this season, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Tar Heels have averaged a total of 66.3 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Fighting Irish score 31 points per game, comparable to the 28.9 per matchup the Tar Heels allow.

Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.9 points.

The Fighting Irish collect just nine fewer yards per game (370), than the Tar Heels allow per outing (379).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 379 yards.

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (10).

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

North Carolina has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Tar Heels average 36.9 points per game, 13.8 more than the Fighting Irish give up (23.1).

North Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.

The Tar Heels collect 471.3 yards per game, 101 more yards than the 370.3 the Fighting Irish give up.

When North Carolina totals over 370.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tar Heels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 16 takeaways .

